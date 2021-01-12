Navya Naveli Nanda Opens Up About Facing Mansplaining at Work

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda recently opened up about the difficulties of being a woman entrepreneur in a male-dominated field. She is the co-founder of Aara, an online platform for women to discuss health and wellness.
In an Instagram live with her fellow co-founders, Navya talked about times when she felt undermined by male clients and how she felt anxious and tried hard to prove herself. "Whenever we are put in the spotlight, talking to a vendor or a doctor... All of us have been in situations where we are talking to somebody, most likely a man, who is mansplaining and talking to us in a very condescending manner," she said.
She added that while women may often feel the need to overcompensate when being put down by male peers, it's important for them to take a step back and remember that they are just as competent and do no have to prove anything to anyone.
"But we have all been in those situations and I think that is where the anxiety comes from, which is, 'Why is this person talking to me like I am stupid?' That is where I feel like, 'Okay, I need to prove myself.’ I need to make that impression in the beginning that I know what I am talking about and I don't need you to explain every single thing to me and talk to me in a condescending manner," she added.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined