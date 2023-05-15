Amitabh Bachchan Takes a Bike Ride From a Stranger to Work Place; See Pic
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan recently took a ride from an unknown person as he was getting late for work. The Piku actor was quick the share the story on his Instagram account as he spoke about the incident, while also sharing a picture on Monday, 15 May 2023.
He took to his social media to write, "Thank you for the ride buddy .. don’t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped , shorts and yellowed T - shirt owner."
Take a look at the post here:
His granddaughter Navya Nanda also took to the comment section to react to the actor's post. She posted a laughing emoji and a heart emoji.
The veteran actor will next be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's Section 84 and Deepika Padukone and Prabhas starrer Project K. Other projects include Tiger Shroff starrer Ganpath and the remake of the Hollywood film The Intern.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)