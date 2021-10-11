Amitabh Bachchan Shares a Post on His Birthday; Shweta Corrects His Age

Amitabh Bachchan posted a photo of himself on his birthday.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Amitabh Bachchan has turned a year older on Monday, 11 October. Wishes are pouring in for the veteran actor from fans, colleagues and friends. Amitabh took to social media to post a photo of himself walking stylishly.
"...walking into the 80th ..", Big B captioned the picture.
Amitabh's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda was quick to correct his age. She replied to the photo with, "79". Celebrities like Ranveer Singh and Bhumi Pednekar also wished Big B on his special day by replying to the post. While Ranveer wrote, “Gangster”, Bhumi added, “swag..Happy birthday sir”.
Celebrations for Big B's birthday began on Sunday itself, as he cut a cake in the presence of Chehre producer Anand Pandit. Sharing a couple of photos on Twitter Anand wrote, "For each year that I have spent watching you on the Big Screen to each year that I have spent personally meeting you & working with you,each moment with you is remarkably inspiring!Am so glad that you visited us at our project & that we could begin the celebrations 1 day before. Amit ji, you truly are an inspiration and once again wishing you a very very Happy Birthday!".
