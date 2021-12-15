Amitabh Bachchan Has a Special Message For 'Loveable Human' Sham Kaushal

Amitabh Bachchan and Sham Kaushal on the sets of a film.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a throwback photo of him and Sham Kaushal shaking hands on a film set. Big B and Kaushal have worked together on several films like Bhootnath, Black, Armaan.
Sharing the photo, Amitabh congratulated him on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding. On set with Action Director, Sham (Shyam) Kaushal, Vicky's father, been working with him for ages, a most humble endearing and loveable human. Vadhaiyaan vadhaiyaan vadhaiyaan," the veteran actor wrote.
Kaushal shared the same photo and wrote, "Thanks Amit Phaji for all ur love & wishes over the years Amitabh Bachchan I have been blessed to be working with u for the last 40 years, first as a stuntman & then as Action Director. So much to learn from u Phaji. Gratitude."
Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on 9 December in a grand ceremony in Rajasthan.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)