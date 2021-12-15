Amitabh Bachchan Has a Special Message For 'Loveable Human' Sham Kaushal

Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a throwback photo of him and Sham Kaushal shaking hands on a film set. Big B and Kaushal have worked together on several films like Bhootnath, Black, Armaan.

Sharing the photo, Amitabh congratulated him on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding. On set with Action Director, Sham (Shyam) Kaushal, Vicky's father, been working with him for ages, a most humble endearing and loveable human. Vadhaiyaan vadhaiyaan vadhaiyaan," the veteran actor wrote.