Amitabh Bachchan Apologises to Fans After Making a 'Horrible Mistake' in Tweets

Amitabh Bachchan apologizes after making a mistake in his tweets.
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is well known for being an active Twitter user. The Uunchai actor consistently numbers his tweets to keep things in order on his Twitter profile. Recently, Big B made an error in numbering his new tweets. Taking to social media, he apologized to his fans for the same, calling it a "horrible mistake."
On 7 January, Big B tweeted, "T 4515 - A HORRIBLE ERROR! all my T numbers have gone wrong right from the last right one T 4514 ..( this is correct ) .. everything after is wrong... T 5424,5425,5426,4527, 5428, 5429, 5430 .. all wrong... they should be. T4515,4516,4517,4518,4519 4520,4521 APOLGIES!!"
Here, take a look:
The tweet received an enormous response from Big B's fans on Twitter. While some took jibes at the actor, others raised their curiosity on why he numbers all his tweets.
Here's what netizens said:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B was last seen in filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai, alongside Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, and Neena Gupta.
The actor is currently shooting for Project K co-starring Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. As per reports, the film is likely to release in theatres in 2024.
