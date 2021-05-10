Amitabh Bachchan Donated ₹2Cr For COVID Centre: Gurdwara Body

Amitabh Bachchan has contributed to a COVID-care facility in Delhi.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has donated Rs 2 crore for the COVID-care centre at Rakab Ganj Gurdwara in Delhi, said Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa. The facility is all set to open on Monday, 10 May.
"'Sikhs are Legendary, Salute To Their Service'. These were the words of Amitabh Bachchan when he contributed ₹ 2 crore to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Covid Care Facility. While Delhi was grappling for Oxygen, Amitabh Ji called me almost daily to enquire about the progress of this Facility", tweeted Sirsa, who is also the national spokesperson for Akali Dal.
Manjinder Singh Sirsa also posted a couple of photos of the COVID care centre. Speaking to ANI, Sirsa said that Big B ensured the oxygen concentrators from abroad reached the centre.
The facility at Rakab Ganj Gurdwara will have 300 beds, oxygen concentrators, doctors, paramedics and ambulances. The services will be provided to patients free of cost.
With India being hit by the deadly second wave of coronavirus, hospitals across the country are facing acute shortage of medical oxygen, beds and medicines.
