Amitabh Bachchan Donated ₹2Cr For COVID Centre: Gurdwara Body

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has donated Rs 2 crore for the COVID-care centre at Rakab Ganj Gurdwara in Delhi, said Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa. The facility is all set to open on Monday, 10 May.

"'Sikhs are Legendary, Salute To Their Service'. These were the words of Amitabh Bachchan when he contributed ₹ 2 crore to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Covid Care Facility. While Delhi was grappling for Oxygen, Amitabh Ji called me almost daily to enquire about the progress of this Facility", tweeted Sirsa, who is also the national spokesperson for Akali Dal.