No One Like You: Celebrities Mourn Iconic Actor Dilip Kumar's Demise

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday at the age of 98. Tributes are pouring in from the film industry. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "An institution has gone .. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written , it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar' .. My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss .. Deeply saddened .."