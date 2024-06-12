Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Amazing': Hrithik Roshan's On Cousin Pashmina's 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' Trailer

Hrithik Roshan lauds cousin Pashmina's 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' trailer.
Hrithik Roshan never misses a chance to support his cousin Pashmina.

Hrithik Roshan never misses a chance to support his cousin Pashmina. On Tuesday, the Fighter star cheered for Pashmina Roshan by giving a shout-out to the trailer of her debut film, Ishq Vishk Rebound, shortly after its release.

Here's what he said: "O, this was amazing. The plot. Its new. I love it." 

Here's a link to the trailer:

Ishq Vishk Rebound is the sequel to the 2003 film Ishq Vishk, which marked Shahid Kapoor's debut and also featured Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasurywala.

The film will mark the acting debut of Hrithik Roshan's niece and veteran music composer Rajesh Roshan's daughter Pashmina Roshan, along with Jibraan Khan, who played Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's son Krish in Karan Johar's 2001 blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. 

