All You Need to Know About Natasha Dalal & Her Wedding With Varun

The two kept their relationship under wraps for years. Varun publicly acknowledged that he and Natasha were dating each other when he posted a photo of himself with his girlfriend on her birthday in 2019. On Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, he first said openly that he will be marrying Natasha.

He said, "Where I and Natasha are concerned, I think, eventually, after we get married, we are together all that stuff, she has to, she has her own individuality."

He added, "That's why I'm with her because she has her own individuality, she has her own voice which is super strong with things she wants to do and things she wants to achieve in life. And, as her partner, that is something I want to support, you know. And, she has been so supportive where my career is concerned, always, from day one actually."

The couple went to Switzerland for New Year 2020.