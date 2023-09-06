Alia Bhatt's Ed-a-Mamma & Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail Ventures Join Hands

Sharing the news with her fans, Alia wrote in her caption, "Delighted to share that Ed-a-Mamma and Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd have entered into a joint venture. Ed-a-Mamma is a bootstrapped venture with a big heart. Reliance Retail is India’s largest retailer. What we have in common is our dream to continue the work of building a homegrown, vocal-for-local brand of children's products that are safe, parent-friendly, and planet-friendly."

She concluded her post by adding, "On a more personal note, for Isha and me, this is also about two moms coming together. That just makes it so much more special."

