Alia Bhatt Launches Production House Eternal Sunshine Productions

Alia Bhatt has announced her new venture 'Eternal Sunshine Productions' on social media. With this, the actor adds the producer's feather to her cap.
Along with the news she also shared an adorable logo of the company. "And I am so happy to announce…. PRODUCTION! Eternal Sunshine Productions. Let us tell you tales. Happy tales. Warm and fuzzy tales. Real tales. Timeless tales." The logo has illustrations of two cats who bear a resemblance to her own pet cats Juniper and Edward.
Alia had earlier spoken to The Quint about her dream of starting her own production company, "I am very excited to tell stories, be a part of stories."
Alia also announced her first production, in collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Titled Darlings, the movie is Jasmeet K Reen's directorial debut. The dark comedy stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew.
The actor shared in a statement that she is excited for her new journey. "I am really excited to be part of Darlings; it's a powerful story with a lot of humour and doses of dark comedy. I am thrilled to have Darlings as my first film as producer, that too in collaboration with my favourite, Shah Rukh Khan and Red Chillies".
The film will go on floors this month.
