I Don’t Overthink My Endorsements, Go by Instinct: Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has a brand new role that’s she’s all geared up for and it doesn’t have anything to do with films. The actor, who recently founded an environment friendly kids clothing line called ‘Ed-a-mama’, spoke to us about her new venture, why she chose to invest in a start up for a children’s clothing brand and the story behind the name ‘Ed-a-mama’. Bhatt, who is an extremely popular actor also told us why she doesn’t like to overthink when it comes to endorsing products and trusts her own instinct. The actor is currently working on three films that are under production - RRR, Brahmastra and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Watch our special video chat with Alia Bhatt here.