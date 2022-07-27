Alia Bhatt Shares Gauri Khan's Review of 'Darlings', Says She Is 'Relieved'

Alia Bhatt & Gauri Khan
(Photo: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt, in a recent interview, opened up about how Gauri Khan, the co-producer of Darlings, reacted to the film in question. Alia, who is both acting and producing the film, was more than happy to reveal that Gauri Khan liked the film.
Alia went on to say, “I was very happy that Gauri loved it. I was like when Gauri likes my movies, I feel very grateful. It is a very rare thing. She doesn't like anything. Even though she is a producer of the movie, the fact that she loved it, I feel so relieved. I said that also when they called me, even Shah Rukh agrees that if Gauri likes something, it's a big win.”
Shah Rukh Khan also took to Twitter to share an emotional note regarding the much-anticipated release of Darlings. He both praised Alia and also wrote that he would be biting his nails till the film drops on Netflix.
Alia has several other upcoming projects as well, including Heart Of Stone, which will mark her debut in Hollywood. The actor will be seen alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the film.
