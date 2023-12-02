'Iconic': Alia Bhatt Reviews 'Animal'; Pens Appreciation Note For Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt pens an appreciation note for Ranbir Kapoor after Animal's release.
Ranbir Kapoor's much-awaited film of the year, Animal, hit the big screens on Friday, 1 December. Following the film's release, Alia Bhatt took to social media to share an appreciation post for her actor-husband and review his film.
Sharing some unseen pictures of Ranbir, Alia wrote, "For all that you are on and off camera. For the patience, silence and love you give your craft.. & for the person you are to your family. For taking such huge strides as an artist.. & for literally making our daughter take her first steps today.. For completely blowing us away with your performance…& for making all of the above look so easy. Congratulations my not so little animal."
Alia also penned a lengthy note, appreciating Animal. She wrote, "Sandeep Reddy Vanga there is NO ONE like you! The beats in this film are shocking, surprising, unreal and fully loaded.. goosebumps and iconic imagery for dayssssss @sandeepreddy.vanga. @rashmika_mandanna you are so so so beautiful and honest in the film! As I told you in person.. I loved you in that scene - so special and inspiring. Fully joining the #crushmika club. @iambobbydeol my most favourite - outstanding! You are just magic every time you are on screen. And the one and only @anilskapoor - smashing it as always! Such an inspiration."
"Congratulations to the entire cast - phenomenal performances that truly make the whole world come to life! @tripti_dimri @shaktikapoor. You'll have hit it out of the park and right into the animal park," Alia added.
While Animal opened to mixed reviews from both critics and the audience, it collected a whopping Rs 61 crore on its opening day in India.
Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.
