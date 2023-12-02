'Animal' Box Office Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Overtakes 'Pathaan'; Earns ₹61Cr

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Animal's global gross collection on its opening day stands between Rs 110-115 crore. As per his tweet on X, the film minted $2.5 million in North America on its first day.

Animal clashed with the theatrical release of Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur in India on 1 December. However, Sam Bahadur only managed to collect Rs 5.5 crore nett at the domestic box office. As per reports, it appears that Animal will overpower Sam Bahadur.

According to Sacnilk, Animal witnessed an occupancy rate of over 79 percent in the Delhi NCR region, where it had 1,318 shows. In Mumbai, the film had 1,040 shows, and the occupancy rate was over 55 percent.

The film in Telugu had 316 shows in Hyderabad, with an occupancy rate of over 82 percent. In Chennai, the Tamil version of Animal had 88 shows with an occupancy of 30 percent.

For Ranbir, Animal is his biggest opener so far. The film surpassed the opening-day collection of Sanju, the actor's biggest hit until now, which made Rs 34.75 crore on its first day.

In addition to Ranbir, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.