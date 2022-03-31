Alia Bhatt Reacts to Rumours of Being Upset With 'RRR' Team

Rumours were abuzz that Alia Bhatt is upset with the director, SS Rajamouli, and the team of RRR for having limited screen time. The rumours were further fuelled after Alia deleted some RRR-related posts from her Instagram handle.

Now, Alia took to Instagram Stories to clear the air and rubbish all speculations. "In today’s randomness I’ve heard that I apparently deleted my RRR posts because I’m upset with the team. I sincerely request everyone not to make assumptions based on something as random as an Instagram grid. I ALWAYS realign old video posts from my profile grid because I prefer it to look less cluttered", she wrote.