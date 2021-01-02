Pics: Alia and Ranbir Go on a Safari Together at Ranthambore

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted together on a safari at Ranthambore National Park. The couple brought in the new year in Rajasthan along with their families. The photo, shared by a paparazzo, show Ranbir and Alia having a conversation in an open jeep. Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan are seated in front of them.
Fan accounts on Instagram also shared a few photos.
Ranbir and Alia flew to Rajasthan at the end of December. They were joined by Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt, who have been sharing photos from their trip on their Instagram stories. Ranbir, however, has remained out of the frame.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are also holidaying at Ranthambore. The Gully Boy actor shared a serene photo of the Padam Talao lake at the national park.
Ranveer was also earlier seen posing for a photo by a bonfire with Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor.
Speculation has been rife that Ranbir and Alia will get engaged in Rajasthan. However, Ranbir's uncle Randhir Kapoor has dismissed these claims saying that they were just going on a family vacation.
Published: 02 Jan 2021,11:50 AM IST