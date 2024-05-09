Alia Bhatt Says She Was In 9th Grade When She Wore Saree For The First Time

Alia Bhatt dazzled at the 2024 Met Gala in a stunning Sabyasachi Mukherjee saree.
(Photo:X)
Alia Bhatt dazzled at the 2024 Met Gala in a stunning Sabyasachi Mukherjee saree, meticulously crafted and fitting perfectly with the event's theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" under the dress code, "The Garden of Time".
The saree required an impressive 1965 hours and the skilled work of 163 artisans to make it. A behind-the-scenes video shared by Vogue magazine showcased Alia's preparations for the event, with Sabyasachi, celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, and teams of hair and makeup artists adding final touches to her regal look.
Her stylist Anaita spoke about the inspiration behind the look. She said, "When you think about time there are so many different ways to think about time. We did a lot of research on archival portraits of Parsi nobility, and beautiful Indians wearing delicate pastel sarees. "
She also added that the designer contemporarised that saree for them. "We have additional drapes and we have additional fringing. To look forward, you can't look into the past and that's what we have done."
Take a look at the mood board:
Alia went on to talk about how she wore a saree for the first time, “I remember I wore the saree for the first time when I was in the 9th grade. It was for a Teacher’s Day celebration in school. By the time I I reached school, my saree pleats opened. I rushed to the bathroom to fix it. The attendants asked me, ‘Kya hua, baby?’ I quickly put my undone pleats back."
During the video, she added about how she would make a good planner, “I discovered that I can be a wedding planner because I love planning. I love plans!”
“There is a story behind the garment. You want everything to come together and everything to land perfectly as a lot of effort is put into the story of the garment and the look. There are hits and misses and everybody wants a hit,” Alia concluded.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)