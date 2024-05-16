Alia Bhatt On The 'Blockout 2024' List After Met Gala. What Does It Mean?

Alia Bhatt at the 2024 Met Gala in a Sabyasachi Mukherjee saree.
(Photo:X)
Alia Bhatt recently made an appearance at the MET Gala 2024, turning heads in a Sabyasachi saree. This was Alia's second appearance at the event, but it also placed her in the controversial 'Blockout 2024' list.
The 'Blockout 2024' list is a growing movement that calls out celebrities who have a significant following on social media for their silence on the Israel-Palestine conflict. The movement started on TikTok, and it asks people to unfollow and block celebrities who have not used their influence and social media platforms to speak about issues plaguing the world, particularly the situation in Gaza. Prominent figures like Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Priyanka Chopra, Taylor Swift and now Alia Bhatt are a part of the list.
Alia Bhatt has been called out for her silence on the Israel-Gaza conflict. Following her MET Gala appearance on 6 May, Alia also attended the Gucci Cruise Show in London on 13 May.
The Blockout 2024 movement has been gaining traction on social media, especially TikTok, for the past few months. However, it was after Met Gala 2024 that the movement started to gather more steam, with people sharing lists of blocked celebrities on social media platforms. The effort aims to compel the celebrities to use their wide-reaching platforms for advocacy, specifically urging for calls for ceasefire.
There are many celebrities who have been taking a stand on the Israel-Gaza conflict. Actors such as Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, and John Cusack are among those who are actively striving to speak out against the war. Stars including Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell and Mahershala Ali wore red pins to this year's Oscars ceremony.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)