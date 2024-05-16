Alia Bhatt On The 'Blockout 2024' List After Met Gala. What Does It Mean?

The 'Blockout 2024' list is a growing movement that calls out celebrities who have a significant following on social media for their silence on the Israel-Palestine conflict. The movement started on TikTok, and it asks people to unfollow and block celebrities who have not used their influence and social media platforms to speak about issues plaguing the world, particularly the situation in Gaza. Prominent figures like Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Priyanka Chopra, Taylor Swift and now Alia Bhatt are a part of the list.