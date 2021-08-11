Alia Bhatt Hints at a Possible Collaboration With BTS? Here's Her Tweet

Alia Bhatt to collaborate with BTS?
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt took to Twitter on Wednesday to mention the K-Pop group BTS as well as their hit song 'Butter'. She also hinted at a possible 'collaboration' that might be happening.
The actor shared a tweet posted by Samsung India, featuring BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook grooving to 'Butter'. The video was captioned, "Is 'good' good enough? Get ready to unfold. Here comes #SamsungUnpacked like no other! When the day of August 11, 2021 comes, get it, let it roll!" referring to their upcoming event wherein the company is expected to announce new products.
Alia retweeted the video and wrote, "Good is NEVER enough! Great is better," before she added, "those #butter smooth moves." She added the hashtag #collab.
The tweet generated huge curiosity, with fans of Alia and BTS wondering what the collaboration is.
Alia recently announced that she is teaming up with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif for Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa. She also has Brahmastra, RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings in the pipeline.
Published: undefined