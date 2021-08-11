Alia Bhatt Hints at a Possible Collaboration With BTS? Here's Her Tweet

Alia Bhatt took to Twitter on Wednesday to mention the K-Pop group BTS as well as their hit song 'Butter'. She also hinted at a possible 'collaboration' that might be happening.

The actor shared a tweet posted by Samsung India, featuring BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook grooving to 'Butter'. The video was captioned, "Is 'good' good enough? Get ready to unfold. Here comes #SamsungUnpacked like no other! When the day of August 11, 2021 comes, get it, let it roll!" referring to their upcoming event wherein the company is expected to announce new products.