'My Heart Is so Full Seeing Ranbir's Bond With Raha': Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's debut as a storyteller features a girl who can communicate with nature and befriends a puppy.
Alia has written the book 'Ed Finds a Home.'

Actor Alia Bhatt's first venture as a storyteller centres around a little girl named Alia who discovers she can communicate with nature. She befriends Ed, an abandoned puppy, and is joined in her adventures by a talking crow and a talking coconut tree.

The name of her book is 'Ed Finds a Home.'

The actor took some time out to speak to The Quint about her journey as a writer and what influenced her to write the story.

During the interview, the Highway actor spoke about what feels like home to her. She said:

I feel most at home with my family: with my daughter, my husband, my mom, sister, father, and my mother-in-law. My family feels like home to me.

She also went on to talk about what her influences were while writing the book:

A lot of the inputs came from Vivek Kamath or Shabnam Minwalla. There is also a lot of my energy to it. For instance, at the beginning of the book, there is a dog who looks sad and lonely...the girl also looks sad and lonely. But it's not like I was lonely as a kid. I just used to walk around alone a lot and I used to do everything on my own. I used to sit with myself and imagine things.

