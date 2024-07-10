Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Alia Bhatt Begins Shooting For YRF Spy Universe Film 'Alpha'; See Pic

Alia Bhatt Begins Shooting For YRF Spy Universe Film 'Alpha'; See Pic

Alia Bhatt stars in 'Alpha,' her upcoming action-packed film within the YRF Spy Universe.

Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt has commenced shooting for "Alpha," her upcoming action-packed film within the YRF Spy Universe.</p></div>
i

Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt has commenced shooting for "Alpha," her upcoming action-packed film within the YRF Spy Universe.

(Photo:X)

advertisement

Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt has commenced shooting for "Alpha," her upcoming action-packed film within the YRF Spy Universe. Directed by Shiv Rawail, known for helming YRF's acclaimed Netflix series "The Railway Men," Alia plays the lead role of a super-agent in this female-led venture.

Also ReadAlia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor & Others Wish Neetu Kapoor On Her 66th Birthday

Photos confirming Alia's presence on the heavily guarded set surfaced earlier this week. The YRF Spy Universe, known for blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and upcoming projects like Pathaan and Tiger 3, is expanding with Alpha as another anticipated addition.

Take a look at the photo:

(Photo: Manav Manglani)

Additionally, another film in production from this universe is War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr.

Also ReadAlia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor & Others Wish Neetu Kapoor On Her 66th Birthday

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT