'Insensitive': Ali Zafar Slams Javed Akhtar's 26/11 Comments

Ali Zafar Slams Javed Akhtar's 26/11 Comments, Call It 'Insensitive'.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Pakistani Singer Ali Zafar took to Instagram on 23 February to slam the veteran writer Javed Akhatar's comments on the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks at the Faiz Festival which took place in Lahore last week. Zafar had earlier shared a video in which he was seen enjoying the event with the celebrated lyricist.
He took to Instagram to write, "Guys, I love you all and truly value your praise and criticism equally. But I always request one thing – verify facts before reaching any conclusion or judgement. I was not present at the Faiz Mela nor aware of what was said until the next day when I saw it on social media.”
He went on to add:
Zafar's earlier post celebrated the lyricist, “It was an honour to host him. I have always believed art & music transcends boundaries and is the best way to bring people together. Love is the ONLY way to peace. Thank you @Javedakhtarjadu sahab for gracing us with your presence. Thank you Faiz sahab for keeping us connected.”
Akhtar's comments which have since had a divisive reaction were in response to the following question: "You have visited Pakistan so many times. When you go back, do you tell your people that these are good people; they aren't just bombing us but also greeting us with garlands and love?"
The lyricist had said that it was necessary to 'defuse tense atmosphere', stating, "We should not blame each other. It won't resolve anything. It is necessary to diffuse the tense atmosphere. We are people from Mumbai, and we have seen the attack on our city. They (attackers) did not come from Norway or Egypt. They are still roaming free in your nation. So, if there is anger in the Hindustani's heart, you cannot complain."
The veteran writer's comments have proven to be divisive. Pakistani artistes have since condemned the remarks that were made during the event.
