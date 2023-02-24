'Insensitive': Ali Zafar Slams Javed Akhtar's 26/11 Comments

Akhtar's comments which have since had a divisive reaction were in response to the following question: "You have visited Pakistan so many times. When you go back, do you tell your people that these are good people; they aren't just bombing us but also greeting us with garlands and love?"

The lyricist had said that it was necessary to 'defuse tense atmosphere', stating, "We should not blame each other. It won't resolve anything. It is necessary to diffuse the tense atmosphere. We are people from Mumbai, and we have seen the attack on our city. They (attackers) did not come from Norway or Egypt. They are still roaming free in your nation. So, if there is anger in the Hindustani's heart, you cannot complain."

The veteran writer's comments have proven to be divisive. Pakistani artistes have since condemned the remarks that were made during the event.