Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, Former 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' DJ Dies By Suicide

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss dies by suicide.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Choreographer and former DJ of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Stephen Laurel 'tWitch' Boss died by suicide on Tuesday, 13 December. He was 40 years old. His wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed the news in a statement to the People Magazine.
She told People Magazine, "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share that my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him. "He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."
To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honour his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I'll always save the last dance for you," she further told the publication.
According to reports, Stephen began Djing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014 and remained there until the show's closure in 2022. In 2020, he was appointed as executive producer of the programme.
He earned a big break in the industry, after he became the runner-up of So You Think You Can Dance in 2008.
