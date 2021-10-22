Alec Baldwin Fires Prop Gun That Kills Cinematographer, Injures Director: Report

The shooting happened at a production location south of Santa Fe in New Mexico, Variety reported. The police have said that they’re investigating the matter and no charges have been filed yet. Reuters reached out to Alec Baldwin for comment but his representatives haven’t responded.

The International Cinematographers Guild confirmed Hutchins’ death. The guild’s President John Lindley and Executive Director Rebecca Rhine said in a statement, “We received the devastating news this evening, that one of our members, Halyna Hutchins, the Director of Photography on a production called ‘Rust’ in New Mexico died from injuries sustained on the set.”

The statement added, “The details are unclear at this moment, but we are working to learn more, and we support a full investigation into this tragic event. This is a terrible loss, and we mourn the passing of a member of our Guild’s family.”

Hutchins was transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque and passed away there while director Souza was taken to the Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa where he is being treated for his injuries, the Santa Fe County Sherrif’s office informed.