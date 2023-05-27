‘Nobody Had Heard My Voice Till I Was in the 3rd Grade’: Alaya F

Alaya F talks about her journey as an actor.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Alaya F sits down with The Quint to talk about her journey as an actor, among other things.
Despite having studied film direction, the actor decided to take a different route (at least for now). When asked if she wants to pursue direction at some point, Alaya F says, “Yes, but only when I have the ability to have everything go specifically my way.”
Talking about her debut film Jawaani Jaaneman, co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, the actor says, “While I was shooting Jawaani Jaaneman I was at my peak calm. Each scene just flowed for me. I loved that film. There are movies that are different. Everything fell together so well in that film. My first day of shooting made me so happy about my decision to be an actor.”
Alaya F goes on to talk about dealing with social anxiety, growing up in a film family, her journey to New York and back, high praise from Priyanka Chopra, and much more.