Producer Accuses Shehzada Star Kartik Aaryan of Being ‘Extremely Unprofessional'

He added, “If I do not release the film I lose money, so now I am releasing it on my channel. I would not have done anything for Kartik Aaryan, I only did this because of Allu Arvind. Why would I do this for a Bollywood hero? I don't know him."

The statement released by Goldmines Telefilms read, “Manish Shah, promoter of Goldmines along with the makers of Shehzada have jointly decided to withdraw the theatrical release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi version. Shehzada makers are thankful to Manish Shah for agreeing to the same.”

Shehzada is being co-produced by Allu Aravind, who also produced the original Allu Arjun film. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was directed by Trivikram Srinivas and stars Allu Arjun, Tabu, and Pooja Hegde. The Kartik Aaryan-starrer is scheduled to release on 22 November 2022.