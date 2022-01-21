'Shehzada' Makers & Manish Shah Withdraw 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Hindi Release

The remake of Allu Arjun's film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is titled Shehzada and stars Kartik Aaryan.
Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa: The Rise, which released on 17 December, is a hit with audiences, and banking on its success, filmmaker Manish Shah of Goldmine Films released the Hindi version of the film in theatres. He had also planned to release the Hindi version of Allu Arjun’s 2020 release Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.
However, the film is also being remade in Hindi with the title Shehzada. The makers of Shehzada and Manish Shah have made the mutual decision to not release the Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.
A joint statement read, “Manish Shah promoter of Goldmines along with the makers of Shehzada have jointly decided to withdraw the theatrical release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi version. Shehzada makers are thankful to Manish Shah for agreeing to the same.”
The remake stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon and is being produced by Allu Arjun’s father Allu Arvind who also produced the 2020 original.
In an earlier interaction with ETimes, Manish Shah had said that the release of the Hindi dub of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo wouldn’t affect Shehzada’s business. He had said, “Shehzada has a frontline Hindi star cast and is being shot in a very big way. It is definitely going to do well.”
