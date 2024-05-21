Akshay Kumar Says Son Aarav Is Not Interested In A Career In Movies

Akshay Kumar recently appeared on cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's talk show, Dhawan Karenge, which is streaming on JioCinema. During their conversation, Akshay spoke about his son Aarav. The actor rarely talks about his children during interviews and events, choosing to keep them away from the limelight.

However, he did share that Aarav does not wish to be a part of the film industry; instead, he wants to pursue a career in fashion.