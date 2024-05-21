Akshay Kumar Says Son Aarav Is Not Interested In A Career In Movies

Akshay Kumar speaks about how his son Aarav is a "simple boy."
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Akshay Kumar recently appeared on cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's talk show, Dhawan Karenge, which is streaming on JioCinema. During their conversation, Akshay spoke about his son Aarav. The actor rarely talks about his children during interviews and events, choosing to keep them away from the limelight.
However, he did share that Aarav does not wish to be a part of the film industry; instead, he wants to pursue a career in fashion.
Akshay shared that he didn't want his son to leave home at the age of 15 to pursue studies abroad, but couldn't stop Aarav because even he left home at the age of 14.
Akshay praised his son for being grounded despite being brought up with all the luxurues. The actor told Shikhar that Aarav lives a simple life and is mindful of his expenses, preferring to go thrifting instead of purchasing expensive clothes. “He does his own laundry, he is a good cook, does the utensils and doesn’t even want to buy expensive clothes. In fact, he goes to a second-hand store, Thrifty, to buy clothes because he doesn’t believe in wastage,” Akshay said in the talk show.
Akshay added that Aarav is not interested in films and does not want to pursue a career in Bollywood. Aarav is more interested in fashion, Akshay said adding that he accepts his decision as he can never force his kids to do anything.
Akshay got married to Twinkle Khanna in 2001. Aarav was born in 2002, followed by the birth of their daughter Nitara in 2012. This year, Aarav will turn 22.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)