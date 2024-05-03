Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi Commence Shooting for 'Jolly LLB 3'

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi begin shooting for Jolly LLB 3.
Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi have begun shooting for the third installment of their comedy courtroom drama Jolly LLB. The actors took to Instagram on 2 May, to announce the news with a behind-the-scenes video from the set.
The film series began in 2013 with Arshad as the protagonist, followed by a 2017 release featuring Akshay as the titular lawyer. In Jolly LLB 3, the actors will be reprising their roles as Jolly.
In the video posted on 2 May, Akshay and Arshad's character can be seen debating over who is the real Jolly. The clip also features Saurabh Shukla holding a black slate that read, "Jolly LLB 3 shoot begins".
Sharing the video, Akshay wrote on social media, "Now who's the original and who's the duplicate, that's a mystery. But one thing's for sure, it's going to be an enjoyable journey!! Stay tuned. Jai Mahakaal #JollyLLB3."
The first and second installments of the franchise, directed by Subhash Kapoor, explores the Indian judicial system's intricacies with humor and social commentary. The films followed the journey of two underdog lawyers striving for recognition and fairness in the legal arena.
