‘Why Can’t We Be One Industry?’: Akshay Kumar on the North vs South Films Debate

Akshay Kumar said to India Today, “We are all trying to do our work. It is unfortunate that this debate is happening, and we are all becoming victims of it. Why can’t we be called one industry? Why are we being called the North and South industry? All our languages are good, we are talking our mother tongues and we are all beautiful. It is unfortunate that we keep dividing ourselves.”

Talking about remakes, Akshay added, “Someone questioned me in the morning about remakes and why are we remaking it? I asked why not! What is the problem? Is there a problem in remaking? OMG, Oh My God! , my film was remade in Telugu and became a huge hit. Their Rowdy Rathore we remade and worked for all of us.”