Akshay Kumar Plays Volleyball With the Indian Army on Army Day

Bachchan Pandey is being directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Akshay will reportedly play a gangster who aspires to be an actor. The action-comedy also stars Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Prateik Babbar and Arshad Warsi. It is expected to release later this year.

Akshay Kumar will also be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re. The film is reportedly a cross-cultural love-story that will unfold in Madurai and Bihar over different time periods. It also stars Dhanush.