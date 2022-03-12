‘Can’t Work in Film That Requires More Than 100 Days of Shoot’: Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Akshay Kumar said in a recent interview that he ‘can’t work in a film that requires more than 100 days of shoot’. Akshay is currently promoting his upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey. Akshay told Pinkvilla that, for him, the budget of a film is an important part of the filmmaking process.
“I am a strong believer of the phrase ‘Budget hit toh film hit’. I have never wasted money and respected everyone’s time. I make it a point to respect my co-actors and crew’s time, so that the time can respect me back,” Akshay Kumar said.
Akshay added, “One can’t give more than 45 to 50 days to a film and if you shoot a film in this time span, your budget will always be under control. I can’t work in a film that requires more than 100 days of shoot.” The actor also said that he is ‘not one to lock himself in a room’ and just reaches the set, does his bit, and goes home.
Akshay Kumar was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re which also starred Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. He has multiple releases lined up including Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Oh My God! 2, Ram Setu, and Bachchhan Paandey.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)