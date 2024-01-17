'Knew I Had Married a Superwoman:' Akshay Pens Note On Twinkle's Graduation Day

"Two years ago when you told me you wanted to take up studies all over again, I wondered if you meant it. But the day I saw you work so hard and perfectly manage a full-fledged student life along with home, career, me and kids, I knew I had married a super woman. Today on your graduation, I also wish I had studied a bit more to know enough words to tell you how proud you make me, Tina. Congratulations and all my love," Akshay wrote. He also posted a photo with Twinkle, wherein she is seen wearing her graduation cap and the black gown.

To which Twinkle responded, "I am lucky to have a partner who encourages me to leap but is always ready to pick me if I fall. And I do fall a lot don’t I ? 23 years tomorrow!"