‘Samrat Prithviraj’ BO Day 5: Shows Cancelled Due to Low Sales, Reports Suggest

Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonu Sood in a poster for Samrat Prithviraj.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Akshay Kumar’s latest release Samrat Prithviraj has witnessed a lukewarm reception at the box office since it’s release and now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, some of the film’s morning shows were canceled because of low attendance.
The publication quoted sources saying that the film didn’t attract footfall in Mumbai but nobody imagined shows would get canceled because of low or no ticket sales. The film, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, earned around Rs 10.7 crore on Friday (3 June) and saw an increase on the weekend, earning Rs 12.6 crore on Saturday and Rs 16.1 crore on Sunday.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Samrat Prithviraj continues its downward trend... Trending is extremely weak, there's zilch hope to cover lost ground on weekdays or next weekend...Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.60 cr, Sun 16.10 cr, Mon 5 cr, Tue 4.25 cr. Total: ₹ 48.65 cr. #India biz.”
Actor Sonu Sood, who plays the role of the court poet Chand Bardai in Samrat Prithviraj, reacted to the film’s performance and said to Hindustan Times, “I am very thankful to the audience for showering us with their love. It might not have got as much business as expected, but we have to accept that things are a bit different after the pandemic. Having said that, I’d say I am very happy with it and with how much love people have shown it.”
Before Samrat Prithviraj, Akshay Kumar was seen in Atrangi Re and Bachchhan Paandey. He also has Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, and OMG 2 lined up.