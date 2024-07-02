'Akshay Sir Asked to Hold His Fee for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan': Jackky Bhagnani

Quoting from India Today Jackky said in a statement, "Akshay sir met me recently to discuss this matter. Upon learning about this situation, Akshay sir didn't hesitate to step forward and show his support for the crew. He has insisted that his payments be placed on hold until every single cast and crew member working on our projects receives their full and final payment."

"We are incredibly grateful for Akshay sir’s understanding and willingness to stand with us during this time. The movie business hinges on strong relationships and that is the spirit we strive to foster at Pooja Entertainment," Bhagnani added.

Pooja Entertainment has produced hits like Coolie No 1, Hero No 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, and Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. However, some of their recent releases have not done well at the box office.