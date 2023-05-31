Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta Blessed With Their Second Child, a Girl

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta Blessed With Their Second Child, a Girl

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta welcomed their second child on 31 May.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta have been blessed with their second child, a girl, as per reports. Shloka, who announced her pregnancy during the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in April, welcomed their daughter on 31 May.

A week before the birth of the second child, Shloka, Akash, their son Prithvi and Mukesh Ambani visited the Siddhivinayak Temple.

