Ajay Devgn To Make Digital Debut on Hotstar in New Cop Avatar

Ajay Devgn's look in 'Rudra- The Edgeof Darkness'
Actor Ajay Devgn is all set for his digital debut with his upcoming project Rudra– The Edge of Darkness which features the Singham actor in a new gritty cop avatar. The show is based on the British TV series Luther, a psychological crime drama starring Idris Elba and Ruth Wilson. Set to release on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, the show adopts a darker twist to the cop genre.
Talking about his new role, Ajay Devgn said in a statement, "My attempt has always been to tell unique stories and work with good talent. The idea is to raise the bar of entertainment in India. The digital world excites me, and I am looking forward to working with Applause and BBC to bring this series to life on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Rudra - The Edge of Darkness is a compelling and highly intriguing story and I can't wait to begin this new journey!"
He added that his cop character will be more complex this time around, and stated, "Playing a cop on screen is not new to me, but this time the character is more intense, complex and dark. What drew me most to his persona, is that he is possibly the greyest character you may come across in recent times."
He shared the teaser on social media, captioned, "Happy to announce the crime thriller of the year Hotstar Specials 'Rudra - The Edge Of Darkness'. This one’s going to be ‘killer’ @DisneyplusHSVIP #DebutDobara #Rudra."
Disney+ Hotstar President Sunil Rayan said in a statement that this kind of storytelling has 'never before been attempted in India'. "The narrative is bold and genre-defining... We’re thrilled to have Ajay Devgn headline the series and we are certain that his fans would be happy to see him in a new avatar," he added.
Devgn is popular for his cop roles in films like Gangaajal and Singham. He is also set to star in SS Rajamouli's RRR, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Amit Sharma's Maidaan.
