After Akshay Kumar's Apology, Ajay Devgn Addresses Appearance in Gutka Ads

Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar in the ad for Vimal.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Akshay Kumar, on Thursday (21 March), posted a statement on social media apologising to fans for his association with the brand, Vimal Elaichi. Ajay Devgn has also been associated with Vimal for years now and even Shah Rukh Khan joined as a brand ambassador last year. Ajay has also expressed his views on the endorsement, during the promotions for his upcoming film Runway 34.
"It is a personal choice. When you do something, you also see how harmful it would be. Some things are harmful, some are not,” Indian Express quoted Ajay saying, “I would say it without naming it because I don’t want to promote it; I was doing elaichi. What I feel is more than advertisements, if certain things are so wrong, then they should not be sold."
In his apology to his fans, Akshay Kumar posted, “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back.”
He added, “I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes."
