Aishwarya Rai's Daughter Aaradhya Moves HC Against YT Channel Over 'Fake News'

Aishwarya Rai's Daughter Aaradhya Moves HC Against YouTube Channel Over 'Fake News'
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Aaradhya Bachchan, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and daughter of Abhishek and Aishwarya Bachchan, has moved Delhi High Court against multiple YouTube channels for reporting fake news about her health, as per a report by India Today.
In continutation of the rpeort, the hearing for the same will take place on 20 April in Delhi High Court. Aaradhya has moved Delhi High Court against a YouTube tabloid for reporting ‘fake news’ about her health and life.
Abhishek and Aishwarya married in 2007 and welcomed their baby girl, Aaradhya on 16 November 2011. Aaradhya was recently seen accompanying her mother to the grand gala event Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. The two were present for both the days.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)