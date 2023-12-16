Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Aishwarya, SRK, Amitabh Dance to 'Deewangi Deewangi' at Their Kids' School Event

Aishwarya, SRK, Amitabh Dance to 'Deewangi Deewangi' at Their Kids' School Event

Videos of Shah Rukh's son AbRam and Aishwarya's daughter Aaradhya's performances have gone viral.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan at Dhirubhai Ambani School's annual day celebration.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan at Dhirubhai Ambani School's annual day celebration.</p></div>
A number of Bollywood celebrities were in attendance at their kids' annual day celebration that took place at Dhirubhai Ambani International School on Friday, 15 December. Among the star kids who performed were AbRam Khan, Yash Johar, Aaradhya Bachchan and Taimur Ali Khan.

Now, a video of their parents - Aishwarya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar - dancing and having fun has surfaced online.

All the celebrities joined in and danced to 'Deewangi Deewangi' from Shah Rukh Khan's 2008 film Om Shanti Om. While Aishwarya shook a leg with father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh danced with Suhana and Karan Johar. Abhishek Bachchan and Agastya Nanda were also seen enjoying themselves.

Videos of Aaradhya and AbRam's performances have also gone viral.

