Ahead of Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding, the Sinha Family Host Puja

On Saturday, ahead of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding, the Sinha family conducted a pre-wedding puja at their residence, Ramayan.

Sonakshi wore a blue kurta suit and participated in the rituals alongside her mother, Poonam Sinha.

She took part in the puja and also greeted the photographers outside her house, who were eager to capture moments of the bride-to-be.