Ahead of Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding, the Sinha Family Host Puja

On Saturday, ahead of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding, the Sinha family conducted a pre-wedding puja at their residence, Ramayan.
Sonakshi wore a blue kurta suit and participated in the rituals alongside her mother, Poonam Sinha.
She took part in the puja and also greeted the photographers outside her house, who were eager to capture moments of the bride-to-be.
Sonakshi and Zaheer are co-starred in the 2022 film Double XL. They reportedly started dating in 2020.
The wedding preparations began with a mehendi ceremony. The pictures from the ceremony have since gone viral.
The news of their wedding came to the fore after their wedding invite got leaked which had a voice note that disclosed that the couple were getting married on 23 June.
