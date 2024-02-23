Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'It's the Worst Thing When You're Facing Screen': Agastya Nanda On Having Eczema

Agastya Nanda shared that the skin condition made him feel insecure in front of his Archies co-stars.
Published:

Agastya Nanda opens up about having eczema.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Agastya Nanda, who made his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's The Archies, recently opened up about having eczema on the latest episode of the What the Hell Navya podcast, hosted by his sister, Navya Naveli Nanda.

The young actor was joined by his mother, Shweta Bachchan, and grandmother, Jaya Bachchan, at the podcast.

During the episode, Agastya spoke about his insecurities about the skin condition. “First of all, she’s given me this eczema. Not intentionally, of course. I want to reach out to all our fellow eczema sufferers, mom. It’s the worst thing," he added.

The actor also said that the only skincare products he uses are facewash, face cream, and sunscreen, as he noticed a lack of options for people with eczema.

“I would really request, please find something for eczema,” he said.

Agastya further added, “It’s the worst thing, especially when you’re facing the screen. I remember looking at my cast members, and they have perfect, clean, clean, shining, glowing skin, and I get these rashes and all. So, it’s a really annoying thing.”

On the work front, Agastya will next be seen in filmmaker Sriram Raghavan’s biographical war-drama Ikkis, co-starring veteran actor Dharmendra.

