'It's the Worst Thing When You're Facing Screen': Agastya Nanda On Having Eczema

During the episode, Agastya spoke about his insecurities about the skin condition. “First of all, she’s given me this eczema. Not intentionally, of course. I want to reach out to all our fellow eczema sufferers, mom. It’s the worst thing," he added.

The actor also said that the only skincare products he uses are facewash, face cream, and sunscreen, as he noticed a lack of options for people with eczema.

“I would really request, please find something for eczema,” he said.

Agastya further added, “It’s the worst thing, especially when you’re facing the screen. I remember looking at my cast members, and they have perfect, clean, clean, shining, glowing skin, and I get these rashes and all. So, it’s a really annoying thing.”

On the work front, Agastya will next be seen in filmmaker Sriram Raghavan’s biographical war-drama Ikkis, co-starring veteran actor Dharmendra.