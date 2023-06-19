'Adipurush' Dialogue Writer Alleges Threat to Life; Police Provides Security

In continuation of the report, the police say that they are investigating the matter.

The film has received flak for its loosely written dialogues. In view of the criticism the film received, the makers of Adipurush took to social media to announce, "in respect of public opinion," that they have revamped some dialogues in their film.

The official Twitter handle of T-series wrote, "We hold immense gratitude for your valuable perspectives and thoughts! Your constant love and support is what keeps us going."

"There's nothing beyond sentiments of audiences and harmony. Team Adipurush in respect of public opinion, revamps dialogues for unifying film experience," the statement read.

