Actors Ankur Rathee & Anuja Tie the Knot at a 500-Year-Old Manor in England

Actors Ankur Rathee and Anuja Joshi got married on 15 June.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Indian-American actor Ankur Rathee finally tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Anuja Joshi on Wednesday, 15 June, in England. The wedding took place at a 500-year-old manor Hawkstone Hall, in an English countryside of the British Isles, with a guest list of only 200 people, consisting of close friends and family.
The pair had been dating each other for over 10 years before they decided to get engaged in 2020.
According to a report by the Indian Express, Ankur arrived on a 'horse drawn carriage' at his royal wedding. Here are some pictures from their dreamy marriage ceremony that recently surfaced the internet:
Ankur Rathee with his sister Aneesha at the Haldi ceremony.
Anuja Joshi at her Haldi ceremony.
Ankur, was last seen in OTT shows like Undekhi (Sony LIV), Made in Heaven (Amazon Prime), Eternally Confused And Eager For Love (Netflix), among others. He has also appeared in Bollywood films like Thappad and The Tashkent Files.
Anuja, on the other hand, is an Indian actor based in New York City. She has appeared in a few Hollywood films like 100: The Tribute and Americanish.