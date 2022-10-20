Actor Vaishali Takkar's Ex-Boyfriend Arrested in Abetment to Suicide Case

Actor Vaishali Takkar was found dead at her home in Indore on 16 October.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Vaishali Takkar's neighbour and former boyfriend, Rahul Navlani was arrested by the Indore police on Wednesday, 19 October, three days after her death, as per a report by NDTV. The Sasural Simar Ka actor was found dead at her home in Indore's Sai Bagh Colony on Sunday morning.
The police had recovered an alleged suicide note from the 29-year-old actor's residence, which mentioned that she was being harassed by her ex-boyfriend.
The police had registered an abetment to suicide case against Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha Navlani under the Indian Penal Code Section 306 (abetment of suicide). Rahul has been arrested by the police and is currently under interrogation. However, his wife Disha is still on the run.
Indore Police Commissioner, Harinarayan Chari Mishra told NDTV in a statement, "The accused was a neighbour so he knew about the ongoings and managed to escape... Teams were sent to different states, we even announced a reward. Lookout circular was issued. He is being questioned."
Vaishali, who hails from Ujjain, moved to Mumbai in 2013 after she was offered to act in various daily soaps. Besides Sasural Simar Ka, she has also been a pivotal part of popular tv shows like Manmohini 2, Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara, Super Sisters, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
