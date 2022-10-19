Actor Tilda Swinton Exits From Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' Reboot Series

Tilda Swinton exits from Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' reboot series.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Tilda Swinton will no longer be a part of Adam McKay's small-screen reboot of filmmaker Bong Joon-ho's critically acclaimed film Parasite. Announcing her departure from the show alongside Mark Ruffalo, the actor told Variety that she is happy to be a cheerleader for Bong, with whom she has previously worked in Okja and Snowpiercer.
Swinton, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film The Eternal Daughter, had signed the project two years ago, in February 2020. At the screening of her film at The London West Hollywood, she told Variety, "I don't think I'll be a part of it, but I'm very happy to be a cheerleader."
Filmmaker McKay had earlier described the reboot show as a six-hour-long limited series, inspired by the universe of Bong's 2019 dark-comedy Parasite.
Celebrated as a genre defying film, Parasite highlited the class-divide in native South Korea. The film grossed over USD 130 million globally and won several awards including the prestigious Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019. The Korean-language film also became the first ever non-English feature to bag an Academy Award for the Best Feature Film. Besides, the film also won the Oscar in three other categories such as Best Original Screenplay, Best International Film, and Best Director.
Swinton is popularly known for her role as the 'White Witch' in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.
