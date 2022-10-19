Actor Tilda Swinton Exits From Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' Reboot Series

Celebrated as a genre defying film, Parasite highlited the class-divide in native South Korea. The film grossed over USD 130 million globally and won several awards including the prestigious Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019. The Korean-language film also became the first ever non-English feature to bag an Academy Award for the Best Feature Film. Besides, the film also won the Oscar in three other categories such as Best Original Screenplay, Best International Film, and Best Director.