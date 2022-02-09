Sonu Sood Helps Road Accident Victim, Fans Call Him ‘A Real Life Hero'

The actor and the people accompanying him checked the different doors of a car and Sood located the unlocked door and managed to pull out the driver. He carried the man in his arms and placed him in the backseat of a car.

The video then shows a clip of the man lying in a hospital and a woman walks up to Sood and says that everything is fine. Many social media users appreciated Sood’s efforts with some calling him a ‘real life hero’.

Sonu Sood was one of the celebrities who used his platform and reach to help people during the second wave of COVID-19 in India. He helped people get better access to medical supplies, increased awareness about vaccines, and even helped hospitals by sending oxygen cylinders.

Talking about the past two years, Sonu Sood had earlier said to PTI, “It (lockdown) changed my outlook towards life. I will always remember 2020 as a year when we all tried to be the best versions of ourselves. It (‘I’m Not a Messiah’) was my way of capturing those moments for posterity.”