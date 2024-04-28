Mahadev Betting App Case: Actor Sahil Khan Arrested by Mumbai Police

Sahil Khan, an actor and business entrepreneur, has been arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with the Mahadev betting app case. He was arrested in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, and subsequently brought to Mumbai. Khan is associated with 'The Lion Book App,' believed to be linked to the Mahadev betting app network, as per a report by India Today.

He had previously been reportedly questioned by Mumbai Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) regarding the case.