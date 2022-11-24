Actor Richa Chadha Apologizes Amid Backlash Over Her Controversial Tweet

Richa Chadha apologizes after deleting her controversial tweet.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @therichachadha)
Actor Richa Chadha issued a public apology on 24 November, after deleting her controversial tweet, that appeared to ridicule a top army commander's statement on the 2020 Galwan clash with Chinese troops. The actor received heavy backlash for her comment on Twitter, with many calling her post 'shameful and disrespectful'.
In her apology statement, the actor wrote, "Even though it can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the fauj (army) of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part,"
"As a Lt. Col, he took a bullet in the leg in the Indo-China war, in 1960s. My Mamaji was a paratrooper. It's in my blood. A whole family is affected when their son is martyred or even injured while saving the nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know how it feels. It is an emotive issue for me," she further added in her apology tweet.
Richa had earlier controversially commented on Northern Army Commander Lietenant General Upendra Dwidevi's tweet on how the army is always "prepared to tack back parts of Kashmir," that are illegally occupied by Pakistan. And, how the army would be ready to give a "befitting reply to Pakistan if they violate the ceasefire".
By retweeting the commander's post on her Twitter account, Richa wrote, "Galwan says hi".
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Several netizens showed their dissaproval of the actor's statement and criticized her. BJP leader, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and spokesperson, Nalin Kohli also denounced the actor's comment on social media.
Sirsa tweeted, "Disgraceful Tweet. Should be withdrawn at the earliest. Insulting our armed forces is not justified."
While, Kohli shared a video statement in which he said, "India and Indians respect the army and the armed forces. When our chief of the army says something we respect that. It is unfortunate that someone from posting something on social media decides to mock the army."
